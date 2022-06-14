Visitation for Wilma Frances Keithley Houseman, 93, will be at 11am June 16,, 2022 at the Healing Rivers Worship Center (formerly Oak Ridge Church), Walnut Shade, Mo.
The Memorial Service for Wilma will begin at 12pm, directly after visitation.
Wilma will be laid to rest at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 2pm following the service.
She died on June 9, 2022.
Wilma was born on Feb. 17, 1929, in Bluff, Mo., to Burl and Pearl Keithley.
She was preceded in death by, her husband Taney, her parents, her two brothers, Roscoe Keithley and his wife Wanetta, Chuck Keithley and his wife Aileen, one grandson, Christopher Miller.
She is survived by, her three children, Ron (Debi) Houseman, David Houseman, and Brenda (Darrell) Patrick.
Arrangements are under the care of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
