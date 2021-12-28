A celebration of life for Michelle Evans, 57, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held at the Frosted Mug in Forsyth, Mo., on Jan. 4, 2022 at 4p.m. and will be potluck. Burial will be at a later date in Snapp Cemetery, Forsyth, Mo.
She died on Nov. 25, 2021. Michelle was born on Jan. 4, 1964.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Carol.
She was the beloved mother of Christina Evans, Timothy Evans and Jermey Evans all of Kirbyville, Mo., cherished sister of Shane Harding and Jackie Clayton both of Kirbyville , Mo.
Cremation arrangements were by Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.