A memorial service for George Lloyd Gatten, 84, of Reeds Spring, Mo., will be held on April 23, 2022 at First Christian Church Kimberling City, Mo., with Pastors Kent Williams and David Prestridge officiating.
He died on April, 2022. George was born on Aug. 4, 1937 in Cotter, Ark., son of Jerry and Edith (Hornbuckle)
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Georgiana Gatten, three brothers, Don Gatten, Elmer Gatten and Jack Gatten, three sisters, Eloise Gatten, Sue Gatten and Betty Eft, and grandson, Phillip Gatten.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Gatten, three sons, Phillip (Sharon) Gatten, Craig Gatten, and Steve Stewart.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
