Roger “Steve” Stephen Whiteaker, 76, passed away on June 7, 2023, in Springfield, MO.
Steve was born in Poplar Bluff, MO on Dec. 13, 1946 to Alberta Faughn and Robert Allen Whiteaker. The family settled in Campbell, Missouri. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Steve is survived by his wife, Susan; his sons: Matthew Bradley (Brad) (Amelia) and four children: Katie, Josh, and Liam, and foster child, Grace of Lansing, KS, John Robert (Alison); and two sons: Frankie and Darby of Cottage Grove, MN; sister, Roann (Ken) Schanda; his sons and their families; his first wife, Carm Whiteaker; stalwart neighbors Steve and Kate Assenmacher; his “fifth” grandson, Cole Thomas; members of the Schanda family, Whiteaker cousins; many friends; and his beloved Pekingese, Raven.
There will be a celebration of life at a future time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
