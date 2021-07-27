A Celebration of Life for Cory Michael Wellen, 38 will be held on July 31, 2021, from 2-5 p.m. in the Oak Room at the American Legion, 1022 Vandalia Street, Collinsville, Ill.
He died on July 17, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Fred and Alberta (Bertie) Bauer; and paternal grandparents: August and Viola Wellen.
He is survived by his parents, Carol Bauer (Deb Szatkowski) and Brad Wellen (Ellen), sister, Stacy Wellen, stepbrother, Kyle Gordon.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.