Betty Kay Bush-Treece, 76, of Branson, MO passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 in Forsyth, MO.
Betty entered into life on September 28, 1945 in Terre Haute, IN to Ota and Grace Dossett.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Treece of Branson.
Private services will be held.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
