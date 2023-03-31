David A. Metcalf, 93, of Forsyth, MO passed away on March 29, 2023, at Cox Medical Center in Branson.
David was born February 18, 1930, in Sioux City, IA, the son of Hazel and Glenn C. Metcalf. He married Deloris on September 24, 1950, in Garner, IA. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Deloris; son, Kenneth Metcalf; parents; brother, Glenn Metcalf; and sister, Caroline Linder.
David is survived by his two children: daughter Kristi and husband John Scott of Forsyth, MO and son, David C. Metcalf of Austin, TX; four grandchildren: Bridget and husband Scott Epps of Forsyth, MO, Chris and wife Jill Scott of Ozark, MO, Crystal and husband Buck Nofsinger of Lee’s Summit, MO, and Nathan Stroup of Jacksonville, FL. David is also survived by his five great-grandchildren: Nicolas Epps, Ella and Jacob Scott, and Scout and Sage Nofsinger.
A private graveside service will be held at McCarty Cemetery in Cedar Creek, Missouri.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
