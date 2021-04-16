Funeral services for Kenneth Albert Hicks age 90 of Branson, Mo., Will be held at 5p.m., April 20, 2021, At Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo. With Pastor Kenny Robinette officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. at which the services will begin.
He died April 13, 2021. Kenny was born on March 2, 1931 in Plato, Mo., The son of Lester Albert and Ella Largent Hicks.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Hicks of the home. Four daughters, Kathryn (Randy) Workman of Ozark, Mo., Karolyn (Carl) Noelke of Washington, Mo., Krista Cunningham of Ozark, Mo., And Karla Braymon of Ozark, Mo., Two step-children; Forest Mitchell of Omaha, Neb., And Linda (Gary) Watkins of Calif.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
