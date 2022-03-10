Amy Lou (Brown) Portz was born Jan. 3, 1964 in Independence, Mo. She died on Feb. 22, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Brown, her first husband Michael Massengale and uncle Jerry Brown.
She is survived by husband, Kenny Portz of Kirbyville, Mo., mother D. J. Chappel of Branson, Mo., daughter, Victoria Lynn Portz of Hays, Kan., and half siblings Chad, Beth and Courtney.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
