Services for Eddie Joe Slama, 63, will be May 25, 2021 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson., with Pastor Rickey Cosby officiating. Visitation will begin at 1p.m. On May 25, 2021 with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. and burial in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
He died on May 14, 2021. Eddie was born on July 8, 1957., in Webb City, Mo., to Harold & Berniece Slama.
Ed is survived by his wife, Brenda, of Branson West, Children, Sean (Autumn) Haden of Branson West, Mo., Philip Slama of San Francisco, Calif., Jarred Slama of Kansas City, Mo., and Amanda (Bobby) Brown, of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
