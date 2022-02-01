James “Ted” Horner died on Jan. 29, 2022.He was born Dec. 1, 1935, in Selah, Wash., to Elbert and Martha (Caudill) Horner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Ray, Bert, Tom, and Joe Horner, two sisters, Norma Combs and Chauncy Paul, and several nephews and nieces.
He is survived by his wife, Nadine, two sons, Jimmie (Pam) Horner of Forsyth, Mo., and Johnny (Kathy) Horner of Taneyville, Mo., two daughters, Wilma (John) Harpole of Wasilla, Alaska., and Barbara (Bill) Comer of Ava, Mo.
Services were under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home. Burial was at Martin - Horner Cemetery, Bradleyville, Mo.
