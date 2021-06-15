A celebration of life will be held at a later time for Richard “Dick” Dean Allen, 85, of Branson, Mo.
He died on June 4, 2021. Richard was born on April 2, 1936, in Decatur, Ill., to Harold D. and Dorothy (Reed) Allen.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara D. Allen, of Branson, Mo., step-daughter, Sindy (Eric) Farris, Republic, Mo., his sister, Sharon Allen Parker, of Decatur, Ill., and brother, Michael (Liz) Allen, of Severence, Colo.
