Brandy Ray Beasley (Sissy), 27 of Bradleyville, MO passed from this life on June 29.
Brandy is preceded in death by her grandmother, Lavern Swadley; grandfather Orren Swadley; uncle Rodman Hemmer.
She is survived by 3 brothers William, Jerry, and Daniel; mother Linda Derr.Services will be Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 6:00 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Family and friends are invited to stay after the service for a time of visitation from 7:00 to 8:00 in the funeral home. Brandy will be laid to rest at Blair Ridge Cemetery in Bradleyville, MO in a private family service at a later date.
