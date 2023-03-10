Hershel Edward Taylor, 82, of Branson, MO passed away March 5, 2023.
Ed was born on March 9, 1940, in Jonesboro, AR.
Ed was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter; and a sister.
Ed is survived by his significant other of eighteen years, Linda Tharp; a son and granddaughter in CA; three adopted daughters and their children in AR; and his beloved dog, Charlie.
No formal services are currently planned.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
