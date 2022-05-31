Funeral services for Luke Gerfen, 25, of Branson, MO will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson with Rev. Jim Cariker officiating.
Burial will follow in the Blue Eye Cemetery.
Luke died on May 28, 2022 at his home in Branson.
Luke was born May 20, 1997 in Cushing, OK, the son of Mark and Shannon Cunningham Gerfen.
He is survived by his parents; Mark & Shannon Gerfen of Branson, and two sisters; Lacie Ann Gerfen of Columbia, MO and Jennifer Mays of Sapulpa, OK.
