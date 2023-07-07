Meribah Joan Bianchi, of Branson, MO passed away on June 29, 2023.
She was born on October 26, 1955.
Meribah is survived by her husband, George Bianchi; and daughter, Tracy Kelly;
A funeral service was held at on Wednesday, July 5, at Friendly Baptist Church in Branson, with interment on Thursday, July 6, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, in Springfield.
Arrangements and services under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
