Private services will be held for Don Vinson Jr., 72, of Hollister, Mo.
He died on June 13, 2021.
Don was born on May 31, 1949, in Alton, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don Vinson Jr. and Ruth (Porter) Vinson.
He is survived by his wife, Elsie Vinson, of Hollister, Mo., daughters, Melissa Vinson of Hollister, Mo., and Jennifer Harmon and husband Jim of Stockton, Mo.
Cremation arrangements were by Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
