Jesse Eugene Tillett, 103, passed January 10, 2023, peacefully in his home.
Jesse entered this life October 22, 1919, the son of Charles and Nellie (Glasgow) Tillett in Mount Morris, IL.
He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-one years, Emily Tillett (July 23, 2013); son LaVerne; son-in-law Merle Mennenga; parents; brother Milo Tillett; sisters Cora, Dora, Helen, and infant baby sister, Florence.
Jesse is survived by daughter Helen Mennenga of Blue Eye, MO; sons: George (Lois) Tillett of Roscoe, IL, and Sam Tillett of Belvidere, IL; step twins Linda Gentry of Rockford, IL, and Warren (Sandy) Oleson of Pecatonica, IL; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; as well as many other extended family members.
A celebration of life was held on Monday Jan. 16, 2023, at Pines Community Christian Church, located at 7968 State Hwy 86, Blue Eye, MO, with Pastor Steve Bond officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jesse’s name to the Pines Community Christian Church’s maintenance department.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
