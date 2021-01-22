No services are planned at this time for Mary Lou Steiger, 81, of Branson, Mo.
She died Jan. 16, 2021.
She was born Jan. 10, 1940, in Eminence, Mo.,the daughter of Arlie and Irene (Seematter) Baty.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lloyd Emery Steiger; a daughter, Marla Jean Bloom; and four brothers, Frank Baty, Leroy Baty, Al Baty, and Carl Baty.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula Sewell of Longmont, Colo.; a brother, Clint Baty of Branson, Mo.; and a sister, Guyila Moore of Texas.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
