Because of the pandemic, a service is not planned at this time for Robert Layne Morrill Sr., 81, of Kimberling City, Mo.
He died Jan. 30, 2021.
He was born June 2, 1939 in Springfield, Mo., to Vivian D. (Bass) and Alfred R. Morrill, of Reeds Spring, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Brenda; and an infant son, Darin.
He is survived by his children, Gina Morrill Olson, of Missoula, Mont.; Robert Layne Morrill, Jr., of Spokane, Wash.; and Shelly Pollard, of Ozark, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
