A private service will be held at a later time for Johnnie Lee Bruce, 77, of Sparta, MO.
Johnnie died on Feb. 22, 2022. She was born on May 10, 1944, in Paragould, AR, the daughter of Noah and Sylvia (Duff) Howard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, James Howard, half-sister, Dorothy Croft.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Bruce, son, Casey (Kerensa) Bruce, and daughter, Heather Bruce, two sisters, Elizabeth Snyder and Shirley Simpson
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
