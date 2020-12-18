Services for Jonathan Shane Burns, 32, of Ozark, Mo., was on Dec. 17, 2020. Burial was at Protem Cemetery.
He died on Dec. 10, 2020.
He was born April 17, 1988.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Clonie Lord, and paternal grandmother Carol Powell.
He is survived by his parents, Kaye and Dean Adams of Highlandville, Mo., and John and Beth Burns of Sparta, Mo.; son, Jonathan Hayden Burns of Clever, Mo.; maternal grandparents, Phil and Ina Lasiter of Ozark, Mo.; paternal grandfather Don Powell of West Plains, Mo.; and sister, Lakyn Burns of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
