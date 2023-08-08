Monreen “Kay” McDowell Skiles of Cape Fair, MO passed away on August 3, 2023.
She was born on October 23, 1932.
Kay is survived by children: Judy Bearskin, Randy Skiles, Sandra Walker, Richard Skiles and Robin Dunagan;
A viewing will be held Friday, August 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson Missouri. A Graveside service immediately following the viewing will be at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
