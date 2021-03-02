A time of visitation and remembering of Dennis Ruskin Welch, 69, will be held March 5, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
He died Feb. 25, 2021.
Dennis was born Nov. 5, 1951 in Saint John, Kan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernal Ruskin Welch.
He is survived by his son, Ruskin (Alisha “Pink”) Welch of Reeds Spring; son, Riley Welch of Springfield; step-daughter, Mandy Olvera of Springfield, Mo.; his mother, Wanda Gentry of Mountain Grove, Mo.; and sister, Brenda Koontz of Mountain Grove.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
