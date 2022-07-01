Fred Haven Murphy, 49, of Branson, MO, passed away June 26, 2022, in Branson.
Fred entered this life on January 26, 1973, in Maryville, MO, the son of Dennis and Linda (Stephenson) Murphy.
He is preceeded in death by his mother.
Fred is survived by his fiancée, Sharee Volner and her two children: Crystian Whipple and Echo Whipple of Bedford, IA; his three daughters, Jeanie, Cheyanne, and Layna; two brothers, Tommy (Michelle) Murphy of Anita, IA, and Louis (Lynette) Murphy of Maitland, MO; half-sister, Katie Murphy of Maitland, MO; father, Dennis (Kathy) Murphy of Maitland, MO; and future in-laws, Kevin (Sherri) Volner of Quitman, MO.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.