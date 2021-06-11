The family will be having a celebration of life in the months to come for Michael D. Walker, 59, of Piedmont, Mo.
He died on June 6,2021. Michael was born on Sept. 6, 1961, in San Francisco, Calif., the son of Robert and Noreen (Cooper) Walker.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Tina P. Walker, daughter, Jamie M. Walker, two brothers, Troy Walker, Scott Walker and husband Eric Long, a sister, Robin Walker.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
