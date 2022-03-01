Graveside service for Bonita Haworth, 86, of Nixa, Mo., will be held on, March, 3, 2022 at Snapp Cemetery in Forsyth, Mo., at 2p.m. Services have been entrusted to Whelchel Grace Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
She died on Feb. 24th, 2022.
Bonita was born on Dec. 12, 1935. to B.T. (Truman) and Agnes Persinger .
She was preceded in death by her parents and son Michael.
She is survived by her daughter Donita Haworth of Nixa, Mo., and son Pat (Ashley) Haworth of Chehalis, Wa., brother Rick (Brenda) Persinger of Cedarcreek, Mo.
