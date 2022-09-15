Donna Lucille Rogers, 65, of Reeds Spring, MO passed away on September 10, 2022 in Park Ridge, IL.
Donna was born on March 25, 1957, in San Diego, CA, to David and Helen (Kline) Williams. She established an internet-based community service organization, Helping Hands in Branson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, ---------------Norman Wellman.
Donna is survived by her daughter Kathyrn Williams of Hollister, MO; brother Gregory Williams of San Diego, CA; three sisters Joni Fitzsimmons of California, Lori Ortega of Arizona and Catherine Williams of Oregon; five grandchildren James, Joshua, Alex, Nicholas, and Christopher; eight great-grandchildren Damian, Cameron, Ashlynn, Jaxon, Jayce, Kimberly, Tobias, Colten, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Donna will be held at College of the Ozarks Williams Memorial Chapel on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 3 p.m. The Williams family will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson, Missouri.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
