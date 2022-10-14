John C. Ruetschi, 73, of Kimberling City, MO passed away on on October 8, 2022.
John was born December 28, 1948, in Worthington, PA the son of George and Virginia (Stewart) Ruetschi. He served his country proudly in the United States Army.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by daughter Brenda McNeil and husband, Joseph of New Jersey; two brothers George Ruetschi and wife, Sharon of Minnesota and Jeff Ruetschi and wife, Christina of Florida; sister Janeen Brubaker and husband, Bryan of Florida; two grandchildren Elizebeth McNeil and Joseph McNeil and a host of other family and friends.
Memorial service for John will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, MO.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 637, 6 Woodland, Kimberling City, MO 65686.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.