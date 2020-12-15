A celebration of life was held Dec. 15, 2020, for William “Bill” John Schwab, 70, of Nixa, Mo.
He died Dec. 1, 2020.
He was born March 12, 1950, in Phoenix, Ariz., the son of Casey and Mildred Schwab.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his fiancée, Dorothy Chavez of Nixa, Mo.; daughter, Jean (Justin) Reimche of Oregon; son, William “Bill” Schwab; and brother, James (Theresa) High of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
