Services for Mary Elizabeth (Shannon) Traeger, 87, of Forsyth, Mo., will be on Aug. 9, 2021 in Our Lady of the Ozarks Catholic Church in Forsyth, Mo. Visitation will start at 9a.m. and Funeral Mass will be held at 10a.m. Graveside service will follow at 2p.m. in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo.
She died on Aug. 3, 2021.She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elizabeth Shannon; two brothers, Richard and Bob Shannon; one daughter in-law, Patty.
She is survived by her husband, Stanley Traeger Jr. of Forsyth, Mo., her children, Timothy of Rosemount, Minn., Robert of Andover, Minn., Gregory of Corona, Calif., and Kathleen Bauman of Cedar Park, Texas., daughters in-law, Christine, and Jodi,one son in-law, Greg.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
