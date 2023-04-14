Jerry Edwin Jones, 73, of Branson, MO passed away March 28, 2023.
Jerry was born on August 2, 1949, the son of Edwin and Dorthy (Sumner) Jones in Bentonville, Arkansas.
He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Bob Jones, Ronnie Jones, and Johnny Jones.
Jerry is survived by his sisters: JoDell (Rex) Arnold of Bentonville, AR, Janie Howard of Rogers, AR, and Mary Morrison of Branson, MO; and nephews: Chad (Katrina) Jones of Branson, MO, and Natheon (Carla) Uhrhammer of Branson, MO.
There are no formal services planned at this time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks
