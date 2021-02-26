Graveside service for Jennifer Ann Patrick will be Feb. 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Yocum Pond Cemetery Reeds Spring, Mo.
A Celebration of Life will be held that afternoon at 2 p.m. with Susie Cook officiating at 4J’s Fun for All in Reeds Spring, Mo.
She died on Feb. 10, 2021.
Jennifer was born Oct. 28, 1969, in Branson, Mo., the daughter of Byron Greenlaw and Laura Suzanne (Coop) (Greenlaw) Dye.
She is survived by her son, Tyler (Jessica) Greenlaw; five daughters, Kimberly Patrick and fiancé, Patrick Tolbert of Reeds Spring, Mo., Makenna Doerhoff and fiancé, Adam Buckmaster of Springfield, Mo., Sara (Scotty) Ratliff of Reeds Spring, Mo., Carla Hembree of St. Louis, Mo., and Nona Hembree of St. Louis, Mo.; five brothers, Ray Jones, Thomas Piland of St. Louis, Mo., Matt Piland of Ava, Mo., Jerry Bilyeu of Fulton, Mo., and Michael of Blue Eye, Mo.; four sisters, Tammie Piland of Hollister, Mo., Anita Piland of Hollister, Mo., Jeannie Piland of Branson West, Mo., and Eva Hodges of Jenks, Okla.; and lifelong partner, Clinton Hembree.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
