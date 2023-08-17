Jim Brit Russell passed away on August 14, 2023.
He was born on May 16, 1934.
Jim is survived by his wife Beverly Russell; children: Jimmie Russell, Rick Turner, Brenda Cummings, Todd Brady and Scott Brady.
Visitation will be Friday at the Forsyth 1st Baptist Church from 10a.m. until service time. Funeral services will be held Friday Aug. 18, at 11 a.m. at 1st Baptist Church in Forsyth. Burial will follow in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Forsyth Chapel, Forsyth, MO.
