Aria Elyse Johnson, of Rogers, AR, daughter of Eric and Cynthea (Libbee) Johnson Jr., was born sleeping on May 6, 2023, in Branson, MO.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Stephanie Murphy and Eric Lee Johnson Sr.; aunts: Amanda Hamilton and Ciara Jackson; and great-grandmother, Jerlean Nelon.
Aria is survived by her parents, Eric and Cynthea Johnson.
There are no formal services planned at this time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
