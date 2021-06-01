A memorial service is being planned for a later time for, John Leonard Barciszewski 64, of Lampe, Mo. He died on May 27, 2021. John was born on Feb. 13, 1957., in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Andrew and Julia (Stoniak) Barciszewski.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Dolores Jones, and two brothers, Joe Barciszewski and Don Barciszewski.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Barciszewski, daughter, Julie (Ron) Shinault of Imperial, Mo., son, Adam (Kim) Barciszewski of St. Louis, Mo., daughter, Alesha Barciszewski of Pevely, Mo, son, Robert McCallister of Forsyth, Mo., and daughter, Carrie (Keith) Murray of Lampe, Mo., his sister, Beth (Don) Kemp of Washington, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
