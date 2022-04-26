A celebration of life was held on April 23, 2022, for Jerry Kile Branham, 79, of Reeds Spring, MO.
He died on April 17, 2022.
Jerry was born on June 30, 1942, in Vandalia, IL, the son of Wayne and Norma (Kile) Branham.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
