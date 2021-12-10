No services will be held at this time for Timothy “Tim” Neil Taber II. 56, of El Dorado Springs, Mo.
He died on Sept. 29, 2021. Timothy was born on March 5, 1965, in Dallas, Texas to Patricia Ann (Adams) Fortiter and Timothy Neil Taber I.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Tonya Eden and Linda Williams, brother, Johnny Blevins, niece, Amanda Eden, and grandparents.
He is survived by his daughter, Taylor Nicole Taber of Bluffton, South Carolina., two sisters, Gwendolynn Brown Hensley of Marionville, Mo., and Marie Sartin of Clever, Mo., and brother, David Blevins of Scurry, Texas.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
