A celebration of life may be planned for a later time for Ashley Dawn McGinnis, 27, of Pittsburg, Mo.
She died Jan. 22, 2021.
She was born May 5, 1993, in Bolivar, Mo., the daughter of Charles Ralph Ellis IV and Edna Jean (Ball) Ellis.
She was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her husband, Tyler Wayne McGinnis, and son, Lincoln Matthew of Pittsburg, Mo.; her mother and stepfather, Jean and Jeff Willis of Pittsburg, Mo.; and two sisters, Kara Rose of Pittsburg, Mo., and Crystal Hildebrand of Joplin, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
