A memorial service for Richard “Dick” Casimir Musielak 82, of Ozark, Mo., may be planned for a later time.
He died on Jan. 18, 2022. Richard was born on Oct. 6, 1939, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Casimir and Charlotte (Schumacher) Musielak.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Cordelia Nancy Freeman Musielak, son, Mark Musielak.
He is survived by his son, Paul David Musielak of Kimberling City, Mo., three daughters, Cheryl Lynn Musielak-Kirchgessner of Ozark, Mo., Michelle (Ward) Musielak-Slaton of Cumming, Ga., and Pam (Douglas) Musielak-Worthy of Katy, Texas.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.