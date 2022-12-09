Harry Eugene Davis, 81, of Branson, MO passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Cox Medical Center Branson.
Harry was born on July 23, 1941 in West Stewartstown, NH. On March 27, 1964, he married his sweetheart, Mary Shirk in Chicago, IL. He and Mary had lived in California before moving to Branson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Howard.
Harry is survived by his loving wife, Mary Davis of Branson, MO; daughter Kimberly Fearn and her husband Chris of Branson, MO; daughter Kathy Morgan and her husband Chris of Branson, MO; son Kevin Davis and his wife Victoria of Branson, MO; sister Verna Young of New Hampshire and her husband Carol; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be held in the spring.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
