Funeral services for Duward Earl Gale Jr., 88, of Hollister, Mo., were June 21, 2021. Burial was at the Snapp Cemetery in Forsyth, Mo.
He died on June 17, 2021. Duward was born May 4, 1933, in Hayti, Mo., the son of the late Duward and Vergie Gale.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jessie.
He is survived by his brother Norris (Alexia) Gale of Missouri, and his sister Billye (James) Bourland of Ark., his children, Janean (Michael) Wilke of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Jamie (Linn) Corbin of Springfield, Mo., Earl Gale of Hollister, Mo., Joanna (Robert) Winters of Versailles, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home Forsyth, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.