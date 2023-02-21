Richard Lindsay Sarver, 73, of Hollister, MO passed away on January 27, 2023.
Richard was born on November 25, 1949 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He married his wife Janice on March 28, 1988. Richard served in the Air Force Reserves during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by parents, William John Sarver and Mary Elizabeth Sarver, and wife Janice Marie Sarver.
Richard is survived by brothers, James W. Sarver and wife Carolyn, Robert C. Sarver; nieces, Michelle Berry, Brittny Hopson, Elizabeth Finkbone; nephew Chris Sarver; great nieces Payton Locke, Bella Edmondson, Evelyn Berry; and great nephews Logan Locke, Jaden Amis and William Berry.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. at Snapp -Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory. Pastor David Wagner of Branson Baptist Church, will officiate. Interment will be held at the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery with full Military Honors by the Branson Veterans of America 913 Honor Guard.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, MO.
