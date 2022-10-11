Donald “Bernie” Bernard Nienaber, 89, of Branson, MO passed away October 5, 2022, with family on his side.
Bernie entered this life March 31, 1933, the son of Jerry and Unabel (Nicholson) Nienaber. Don was joined in marriage January 19,1952, to his high school sweetheart, Dorothy “Dot” Potts.
He proudly served our country in the United States Army as a Sergeant during the Korean War. After his time in the Army, he worked as an electrician until he retired.
Bernie is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Jerry and Duane; sister Anita Samuels; and granddaughter Jentri Blackburn.
He is survived by his wife of seventy years, Dorothy Nienaber of Branson, MO; daughter Sheryl (Bob) Blackburn of Jefferson City, MO; two sons Mark (Janet) Nienaber of Ozark, MO and Steve (Penny) Nienaber of Branson, MO; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
