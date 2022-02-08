Visitation for Robert ‘Robbie’ Harrison, 29 of, Oak Grove, Ark. will be Feb. 8, 2022 at New Life Church 11:00-12:00 with service to follow at 12:00 with Pastor Josh Shields officiating.
Burial will be in Blue Eye Cemetery Blue Eye, Mo. He died Jan. 28, 2022. Robert was born on May 28, 1992, in Berryville, Ark.,
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.