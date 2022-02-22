No formal services are currently planned for William Joseph Johnson, 59, of Branson, Mo.
He died on Feb. 16, 2022.
William was born on Aug. 17, 1962, in New Orleans, La., the son of Isaac and Donna (Dunn) Johnson.
He was preceded in deathby his father.
He was joined in marriage October 30, 2009, to Jolene Gay Osborn.
He is survived by his wife, Jolene Johnson, mother, Donna (Edward) DeJaynes of Abingdon, Ill., two daughters, Shannon Behrends and Jamie Behrends both of Nebraska City, Neb., sister, Tracy Johnson of Henderson, Ill., two brothers, Josh (Tara) DeJaynes of Abingdon, Ill., and Chuck DeJaynes of Galesburg, Ill.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
