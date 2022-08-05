Herman Frederick (Fred) Hoffmann Jr., 64, of Rockaway Beach, MO passed away on July 29, 2022.
Fred was born Aug. 23, 1957 in Phoenix, AZ the son of Herman and Mara (Cooper) Hoffmann, Sr.
Fred enlisted in the United States Army in 1971 and proudly served.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.
Fred is survived by his two daughters Shelia Reeter of Granite City, IL and Amber Core of Eldon, MO; girlfriend Lisa Ortigo of Rockaway Beach; five sisters Gay, Stella, Deborah, Cindy and Carrie; three grandchildren and numerous family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson, MO on Friday, Aug. 12 from noon to 1p.m. A memorial service will follow 2 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO.
Full military rites will be provided by Branson Veterans of America #913.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Beardens Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.