Donald Eugene Marler, 82, of Cedar Creek, Missouri died on Friday, December 9th, 2022 at Cox-Branson with his family by his side. Visitation will be on Friday, December 16th, 2022, from 2pm-7pm, at the Taney Center in Kissee Mills, MO.
Don is survived by one daughter, Gina Browne and her fiancé, Mike Flier of Branson; two sisters, Mae Persinger of Carrollton, MO and Tressie Manley and her husband, Ron of Highlandville, Mo; three grandchildren, Ashley Davis and her husband, Jake of Taneyville, Kasey Browne of Branson and Dustin Marler of the home; five great-grandchildren, Trey, Bryce, Aubrey, Paisley, and Tymber (Meathead).
Don is preceded in death by his wife Julia; one daughter, Janet Marler; parents, Roy and Effie; sister, Mildred Schenk; four brothers, Troy Lee, Glendale, CD, Quincy (Coke).
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
