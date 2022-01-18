No services are planned at this time for Lowell Lee Mings, 68, of Branson, Mo.
There will be a Celebration of Life planned for the family at a later date. He died on Jan. 14, 2022. Lowell was born on June 28, 1953.
He is preceded in death by his parents Lowell Vaughn Mings of Lebanon, Mo.,and Patricia Darlene Baltzley of Hollister, Mo., and his stepfather and best friend, Larry Harris.
He is survived by his wife Lisa Bullock Mings, children, Jeremy Mings, Andrea (Dennis) Berdine, Devin (Adam) Brothers., siblings, Tom (Vickie) Mings of Kirbyville, Mo., Bud (Annette) Stoneburner of Blue Springs, Mo., Jerry (Carole) Stoneburner of Springfield, Mo., Debbie (Tim) Barbour, of Kissee Mills Mo., and Russ (Renee) Stoneburner of Branson Mo.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
