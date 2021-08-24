A celebration of life for Linda Catherine Holmberg 73, of Branson, Mo., will be 2 p.m. Sept. 3, 2021, at Woodland Hills Family Church in Branson, Mo., with Pastor Ted Cunningham officiating.
She died on Aug. 10, 2021., in Tulsa, Okla.
Linda was born on March 4, 1948., in Des Plaines, Ill., the daughter of Leslie and Lucille (Dotson) Olson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, infant son, Ryan Michael Holmberg, brother, James Olson, and sister, Patricia Balmes.
She is survived by her husband, Skip Holmberg, two sons, Jess (Megan) Holmberg of Branson, Mo., and Brett (Karla) Holmberg of Forsyth, Mo., and three sisters, Joannie Mills of Brookeville, Penn., Sonnie (Ron) Zinke of Port Orange, Fla., and Faith (Fred) Shreck of Melbourne, Fla., sister-in-law, Patricia Olson of Chesterton, Ind.
